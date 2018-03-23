WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Chance of Showers through Weekend

First things first, it's chilly to cold this morning. Temperatures range from the lower 30s Inland to middle 40s in San Francisco and Coast. These are up to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.

A cold core system slides south from the Gulf of Alaska today and lingers for the weekend. Both today and tomorrow scattered showers develop in the North Bay during the morning and slide south during the afternoon and evening hours.

By Sunday, the chance of showers tapers to just isolated coverage. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Total rainfall ranges from .10" in the South Bay to .33" in the North Bay. The snow level starts at 4,000' today and drops to 3,000' by Sunday. Mendocino County has the best chance of experiencing thunderstorms. Lake County has the best chance of seeing snow.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

This is not an all-day rain event. The majority of outdoor activities will remain dry, especially Sunday. You will need a jacket as high temperatures remain cooler than average, middle to upper 50s.

Concord: 59/45
Fremont: 60/45
Oakland: 59/46
Redwood City: 60/45
San Francisco: 58/45
San Jose: 61/46
San Rafael: 58/43
Santa Rosa: 56/39

WATCH LIVE: Track the storm with Live Doppler 7

Coast
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Moccasin Dam holds steady, could still fail in Tuolumne County
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed
More Weather
Top Stories
President Trump 'considering' veto of spending bill
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
2 dead in hostage situation at French supermarket
VOTE: Have you deleted Facebook?
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Professional basketball dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
Moccasin Dam holds steady, could still fail in Tuolumne County
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
FDNY firefighter killed on movie set in Harlem fire
Napa school board votes to change mascot considered racist
More News
Top Video
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
Witnesses describe 'explosive' crash at Travis Air Force Base
Napa school board votes to change mascot considered racist
More Video