AccuWeather forecast for Friday

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Chance of Showers through WeekendFirst things first, it's chilly to cold this morning. Temperatures range from the lower 30s Inland to middle 40s in San Francisco and Coast. These are up to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.A cold core system slides south from the Gulf of Alaska today and lingers for the weekend. Both today and tomorrow scattered showers develop in the North Bay during the morning and slide south during the afternoon and evening hours.By Sunday, the chance of showers tapers to just isolated coverage. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Total rainfall ranges from .10" in the South Bay to .33" in the North Bay. The snow level starts at 4,000' today and drops to 3,000' by Sunday. Mendocino County has the best chance of experiencing thunderstorms. Lake County has the best chance of seeing snow.This is not an all-day rain event. The majority of outdoor activities will remain dry, especially Sunday. You will need a jacket as high temperatures remain cooler than average, middle to upper 50s.Concord: 59/45Fremont: 60/45Oakland: 59/46Redwood City: 60/45San Francisco: 58/45San Jose: 61/46San Rafael: 58/43Santa Rosa: 56/39TODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 42 - 47 Degrees