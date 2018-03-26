AccuWeather forecast for Monday evening

Coast

Tonight will be clear and moderately cool, with overnight lows mainly in the mid-40s.Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid-60s at the coast to mid-70s inland. We can expect a gradual warming trend through midweek, as inland highs approach 80 degrees, but minor cooling will occur at the end of the week. Easter Sunday will likely be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 70s inland.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Around 70Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Around 70Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sSunny & WarmerHighs: Mid to Upper 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland