AccuWeather forecast for Monday

Warning and Drying Trend Begins TodayWe begin today dry with temperatures stretching from the middle 30s Inland to middle 40s in San Francisco.We left any chance of rain back in the weekend. In fact, the entire forecast is dry and full of warming sunshine. Highs today stay cool at the Coast, middle to upper 50s. Our Bay and Inland neighborhoods almost rebound to average levels. The Bay climbs into the lower to middle 60s with Inland neighborhoods topping the middle to upper 60s.Clear tonight and seasonal lows when you get up tomorrow morning, lower to upper 40s.Concord: 65/47Fremont: 64/45Oakland: 63/49Redwood City: 61/43San Francisco: 60/51San Jose: 64/46San Rafael: 65/47Santa Rosa: 66/43TODAY: SunnyHighs: 52 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 65 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesAnother sunny and warmer day develops. Highs climb into the lower 60s at the Coast with middle to upper 60s around the Bay and upper 60s to lower 70s Inland.