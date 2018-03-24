AccuWeather forecast for Saturday evening

Coast

Tonight we expect a few, scattered light showers popping up. This storm ranks a one, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows in the low 30s to low 40s. Sunday continues to see a chance of a light shower popping up, mainly in the first half of the day. Possible to get a dusting of snow on our hilltops as well. Rainfall will be less than .25". Highs in the low to upper 50sSanta Rosa 56San Francisco 55Oakland 56San Jose 58Concord 58Tonight: Light ShowerLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light ShowerHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Light ShowerLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light ShowerHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Light ShowerLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light ShowerHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Light ShowerLows: Low to Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light ShowerHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Light ShowerLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light ShowerHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Light ShowerLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light ShowerHighs: Mid to Upper 50sIt's a sunny and dry day with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.