AccuWeather forecast for Saturday morning

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 inland. Easter Sunday will be much like tomorrow, but a little breezier. We can expect gradual cooling through the middle of next week, and rain will return next Thursday and Friday.Concord 78Oakland 73Redwood City 76San Francisco 69San Jose 80Santa Rosa 80Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & WarmHighs: Near 80Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Near 80Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & WarmHighs: Near 80It'll be mostly sunny, breezy and a little cooler, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland.