AccuWeather forecast for Saturday morning

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 inland. Easter Sunday will be much like tomorrow, but a little breezier. We can expect gradual cooling through the middle of next week, and rain will return next Thursday and Friday.
Concord 78
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 69
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 80
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80
Weekend:
It'll be mostly sunny, breezy and a little cooler, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia