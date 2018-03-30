WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Saturday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch your AccuWeather forecast for Saturday morning. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 inland. Easter Sunday will be much like tomorrow, but a little breezier. We can expect gradual cooling through the middle of next week, and rain will return next Thursday and Friday.

Concord 78
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 69
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 80

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80

Weekend:
It'll be mostly sunny, breezy and a little cooler, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
How to help NASA observe the clouds
More Weather
Top Stories
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Kickball team accused of trying to boot members of public from Dolores Park
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Contra Costa Home & Garden Show, Moso Natural
Show More
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier discusses rollback of emission standards
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
VIDEO: Warriors coach says players are free to participate in Sacramento protests
More News
Top Video
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
Snoop Dogg signs autographs at Oakland's Dope ERA store
More Video