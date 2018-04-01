AccuWeather forecast for Sunday morning

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Tonight expect fog along the coast and spilling into the Bay. Lows will be in the low to upper 40s. Easter Sunday features fog early in the morning giving way to mostly sunny skies mid morning and into the afternoon. Temps are cool along the coast but mild inland with highs in the mid 50s to upper 70s.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Sunny & breezy.Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: Near 40.TODAY: Sunny & breezy.Highs: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & mild today.Highs: In the upper 70s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TODAY: Sunny & breezy.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT Clear skies.Lows: Near 50.Sunny skies. highs: 54-74.