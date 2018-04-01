WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Sunday morning

Tonight expect fog along the coast and spilling into the Bay. Lows will be in the low to upper 40s. Easter Sunday features fog early in the morning giving way to mostly sunny skies mid morning and into the afternoon. Temps are cool along the coast but mild inland with highs in the mid 50s to upper 70s.

Concord: 50/78
Fremont: 49/74
Redwood City: 47/65
San Francisco: 51/62
San Jose: 51/75

Coast
TODAY: Sunny & breezy.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: Near 40.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & breezy.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & mild today.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & breezy.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.

Monday:
Sunny skies. highs: 54-74.
