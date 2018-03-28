AccuWeather forecast for Thursday morning

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Tonight will be clear and seasonally cool, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm, with highs ranging from around 70 at the coast to low and mid 80s inland.Tomorrow's highs will generally be about 10 to 15 degrees above the seasonal average, and record highs are possible. Temperatures will gradually moderate going into Easter Weekend, but our overall pattern will remain mostly sunny, mild, and dry into next week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Around 70Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Near 80Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 80sSunny & WarmHighs: Near 70 Coast to Low 80s Inland