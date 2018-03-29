AccuWeather forecast for Thursday

VIDEO: Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Tonight will be clear and seasonally cool, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm, with highs ranging from around 70 at the coast to low and mid 80s inland.
Tomorrow's highs will generally be about 10 to 15 degrees above the seasonal average, and record highs are possible. Temperatures will gradually moderate going into Easter Weekend, but our overall pattern will remain mostly sunny, mild, and dry into next week.
Concord 81
Oakland 77
Redwood City 79
San Francisco 77
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 84
Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Around 70
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 80s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Friday:
Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 70 Coast to Low 80s Inland
