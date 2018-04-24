WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

It'll be mainly sunny tomorrow, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to mid 70s inland. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight will be partly cloudy with increasing areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny, with fog lingering at the coast. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to mid 70s inland. Thursday will be slightly cooler, and further cooling is likely on Friday, with a chance of light showers or sprinkles in the North Bay. The weekend will partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry, but slightly cooler than the seasonal average

Concord 75
Oakland 64
Redwood City 67
San Francisco 59
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 67

Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Fog Lingers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday:
Mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging from mid 50s at the coast to near 70 inland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Hawaii storm described as 'earthquakes, fireworks'
North Bay wine growers concerned about late frost for grapes
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Thousands of women gather for Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in SF
PHOTOS: ABC7 at PBWC in San Francisco 2018
Livermore police standoff ends with home invasion suspect in custody
250 evacuated, 2 injured in 3-alarm Concord fire
Game 5 between Warriors and Spurs tonight at Oracle Arena
SF officials see reduction in break-ins at Sutter-Stockton garage
Special program targets vets for AI, drone jobs
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on Michigan freeway
Show More
Rapper Meek Mill to be released from prison
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Petaluma
VIDEO: Farm welcomes dozens of baby goats
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
More News