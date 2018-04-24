AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday afternoon

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Thursday:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with increasing areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny, with fog lingering at the coast. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to mid 70s inland. Thursday will be slightly cooler, and further cooling is likely on Friday, with a chance of light showers or sprinkles in the North Bay. The weekend will partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry, but slightly cooler than the seasonal averageConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Fog LingersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sMostly sunny, with temperatures ranging from mid 50s at the coast to near 70 inland.