AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday afternoon

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Tonight will be partly cloudy with increasing areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny, with fog lingering at the coast. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to mid 70s inland. Thursday will be slightly cooler, and further cooling is likely on Friday, with a chance of light showers or sprinkles in the North Bay. The weekend will partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry, but slightly cooler than the seasonal average
Concord 75
Oakland 64
Redwood City 67
San Francisco 59
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 67
Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Fog Lingers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Thursday:
Mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging from mid 50s at the coast to near 70 inland.
