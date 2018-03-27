AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday evening

Coast

Tonight will be clear and relatively mild, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to around 80 degrees inland.This warm pattern will continue on Thursday, with the possibility of record highs; but a gradual cooling trend will begin on Friday, as temperatures settle into a more typical or seasonal range over Easter weekend.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Near 80Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Near 80Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Near 80Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 60s Coast to Low 80s Inland