AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday morning

VIDEO: Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Tonight will be clear and relatively mild, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to around 80 degrees inland.
This warm pattern will continue on Thursday, with the possibility of record highs; but a gradual cooling trend will begin on Friday, as temperatures settle into a more typical or seasonal range over Easter weekend.
Concord 79
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 70
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 81
Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80
Thursday:
Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Low 80s Inland
