WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch your AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday morning. (KGO)




VIDEO: Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight will be clear and relatively mild, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to around 80 degrees inland.

This warm pattern will continue on Thursday, with the possibility of record highs; but a gradual cooling trend will begin on Friday, as temperatures settle into a more typical or seasonal range over Easter weekend.

Concord 79
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 70
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 81

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80

Thursday:
Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Low 80s Inland
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
March roars after a parched February
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Why orange snow is blanketing Russian ski slopes
Moccasin Dam holds steady, could still fail in Tuolumne County
More Weather
Top Stories
Man charged with reckless driving after 4 injured in Oakland Airport crash
Protesters standoff with police at Sacramento forum for officer-involved shooting
Soccer match at Levi's Stadium sparks safety concerns
7 on Your Side tells you how to find out if you're a victim of spoofing
OC Board votes to join lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
California suing over citizenship question on 2020 census
Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call
Show More
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
Facebook CEO to testify to Congress
Parents meet anti-gay protesters at Alamo school
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
VIDEO: What is Westboro Baptist Church?
More News
Top Video
Protesters standoff with police at Sacramento forum for officer-involved shooting
7 on Your Side tells you how to find out if you're a victim of spoofing
Soccer match at Levi's Stadium sparks safety concerns
Man charged with reckless driving after 4 injured in Oakland Airport crash
More Video