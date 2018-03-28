AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday

Coast

Nearing Record WarmthFog continues to form around Novato now. This patchy reduction in visibility lingers through the morning commute. Other than that we begin today clear and slightly milder. Dress for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.Sunshine rules the sky again today with highs continuing their march to near record warmth. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s at the Coast, lower to middle 70s for the Bay and upper 70s to lower 80s Inland.Concord: 79/50Fremont: 76/49Oakland: 73/51Redwood City: 76/48San Francisco: 72/52San Jose: 78/53San Rafael: 72/50Santa Rosa: 80/49TODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 49 - 54 DegreesOur warming trend peaks under a sunny sky. A few record high temperatures are possible.