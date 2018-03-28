AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Nearing Record Warmth
Fog continues to form around Novato now. This patchy reduction in visibility lingers through the morning commute. Other than that we begin today clear and slightly milder. Dress for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Sunshine rules the sky again today with highs continuing their march to near record warmth. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s at the Coast, lower to middle 70s for the Bay and upper 70s to lower 80s Inland.
Concord: 79/50
Fremont: 76/49
Oakland: 73/51
Redwood City: 76/48
San Francisco: 72/52
San Jose: 78/53
San Rafael: 72/50
Santa Rosa: 80/49
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Thursday:
Our warming trend peaks under a sunny sky. A few record high temperatures are possible.
