AccuWeather forecast: Heaviest rain this morning

Heaviest Rain this MorningDrenching rain falls during our morning commute today. Watch out for standing water and breezy conditions near the Coast and on our bridges. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s and stay there through the morning. A sharp cold front creates more showers and thunderstorms late this morning through the afternoon hours. Stout southerly breezes between 30-45 mph becoming northerly once the front passes. Temperatures drop into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. You will need an umbrella and sunglasses today.Clearing clouds this evening open us to thick fog formation overnight. Temperatures will be significantly cooler tomorrow morning, upper 30s to upper 40s.Scattered light showers mainly stay in the North Bay until late in the afternoon when they begin spreading south. The storm decreases to a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. High remain below average in the middle to upper 50s.Concord: 60/42Fremont: 60/43Oakland: 59/46Redwood City: 59/43San Francisco: 58/47San Jose: 61/43San Rafael: 58/43Santa Rosa: 59/38TODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 39 - 44 Degrees