AccuWeather forecast: Heavy waves of rain continue

Steady Rain, Heavy at Times
The atmospheric river is here. Steady rain falls all day with impulses of moderate to heavy rain and breezes. The rain will be more intermittent across the South Bay through the Sunol Grade to Livermore this afternoon. The rain will continue through the evening commute, so drive carefully.
A cold front moves north to south overnight, increasing our chances of heavier rain and gusty breezes. The storm ranks a 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale.
PROBABILITIES:
Very High - Flooding Roads
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
High - Mudslides/Debris Flows
Moderate - Power Lines Down
Moderate - Trees Toppling
FLOOD WATCH: North Bay Until Saturday 11am
FLOOD WATCH: Santa Cruz Mountains Until Saturday 11am
RAINFALL:
South Bay: Up to 1"
Bay: 1.25" - 2.5"
North Bay" 2.5" - 3.5"
Mountains: 3" - 5"
Temperatures begin today in the middle to upper 50s and reach the lower 60s at the Coast with middle to upper 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Weekend:
The cold front and chances of rain head south and exit the South Bay by 10a.m. tomorrow. A mix of sun and clouds dominate the rest of the day with a chance of isolated showers in the North Bay Mountains.
Mostly sunny and dry with a slight breeze Sunday. .
Concord: 65/58
Fremont: 67/57
Oakland: 64/56
Redwood City: 67/57
San Francisco: 64/54
San Jose: 68/58
San Rafael: 64/55
Santa Rosa: 63/51
Coast
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
