AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with chance of drizzle

It's a humid and cloudy start to our Friday with the chance of some drizzle before noon. In the afternoon, the clouds will begin to thin out and our humidity will drop as drier air moves in. Highs range from the mid 60s to the lower 90s. Tonight the coast will be clouds, with partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Lows drop into the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 84
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 82
Concord 90
Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low 70s to Low 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Inland:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
South Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Saturday:
A mix of sun and clouds a little cooler of an afternoon with highs in the low 60s to upper 80s.
