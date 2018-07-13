AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with chance of drizzle

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Saturday:

It's a humid and cloudy start to our Friday with the chance of some drizzle before noon. In the afternoon, the clouds will begin to thin out and our humidity will drop as drier air moves in. Highs range from the mid 60s to the lower 90s. Tonight the coast will be clouds, with partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Lows drop into the mid 50s to lower 60s.Santa Rosa 84San Francisco 68Oakland 73San Jose 82Concord 90Today: Clouds to Some SunHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 90sTonight: Cloudy SkiesLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Low 70s to Low 90sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Low 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Upper 70s to Low 90sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sA mix of sun and clouds a little cooler of an afternoon with highs in the low 60s to upper 80s.