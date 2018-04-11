AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds and a chance of rain

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with periods of light rain and showers, mainly before midnight. It will also be breezy and cool, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s inland, mid 40s near the coast and bay. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with a few widely scattered morning showers. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. We can expect sunnier and warmer days on Friday and Saturday, but another round of wet weather will begin on Sunday.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Showers Likely/BreezyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of Early AM ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Showers Likely/BreezyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of Early AM ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Showers Likely/Chilly & BreezyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty SprinklesHighs: Low 60sTonight: Showers Likely/Breezy & ChillyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Chance of Scattered ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Showers LikelyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of Early AM ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Showers LikelyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty SprinklesHighs: Low 60sSunny & WarmerHighs: Low 60s Coast to Low 70s Inland