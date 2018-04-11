WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds and a chance of rain

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has the ABC7 forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with periods of light rain and showers, mainly before midnight. It will also be breezy and cool, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s inland, mid 40s near the coast and bay. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with a few widely scattered morning showers. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. We can expect sunnier and warmer days on Friday and Saturday, but another round of wet weather will begin on Sunday.

Concord 62
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 58
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 61

Coast
Tonight: Showers Likely/Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Early AM Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely/Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Early AM Showers
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Showers Likely/Chilly & Breezy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Showers Likely/Breezy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Chance of Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Early AM Showers
Highs: Near 60

South Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Sprinkles
Highs: Low 60s

Friday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Low 70s Inland
