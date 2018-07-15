AccuWeather Forecast: Mix of fog, clouds, sun for Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Dense fog early on our Sunday morning; some coastal drizzle is also likely. The afternoon will feature sunny skies away from the coast, with a blend of sun and clouds along the immediate coast line. Highs range from the low 60s to the low 90s. Tonight our cloud cover will fall back over the region with lows in the low 50s to low 60s.
Santa Rosa 86
San Francisco 66
Oakland 72
San Jose 83
Concord 89
Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy Skies, Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Monday:
Morning fog to afternoon sunshine leads to a warmer day with highs in the low 60s to mid 90s.
