AccuWeather Forecast: Mix of fog, clouds, sun for Sunday

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday:

Dense fog early on our Sunday morning; some coastal drizzle is also likely. The afternoon will feature sunny skies away from the coast, with a blend of sun and clouds along the immediate coast line. Highs range from the low 60s to the low 90s. Tonight our cloud cover will fall back over the region with lows in the low 50s to low 60s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordToday: Clouds to Some SunHighs: Low 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Cloudy Skies, DrizzleLows: Low 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: Sunny, WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Upper 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sMorning fog to afternoon sunshine leads to a warmer day with highs in the low 60s to mid 90s.