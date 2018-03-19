WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Monday evening

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light rain and showers will arrive tomorrow morning, continuing through the evening commute. Afternoon highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland. Rain will continue overnight into Wednesday, with increasing wind gusts. Rainy and windy conditions will prevail on Thursday as well, tapering off to scatered showers on Friday. Following four days of wet weather, the weekend will bring a drier pattern.

Tuesday:
Rainy & Breezy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Concord 58
Oakland 58
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 57
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 56

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Showers by Early Morning
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Around 60
