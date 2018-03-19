AccuWeather forecast: Monday evening

Coast

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light rain and showers will arrive tomorrow morning, continuing through the evening commute. Afternoon highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland. Rain will continue overnight into Wednesday, with increasing wind gusts. Rainy and windy conditions will prevail on Thursday as well, tapering off to scatered showers on Friday. Following four days of wet weather, the weekend will bring a drier pattern.Rainy & BreezyHighs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Showers by Early MorningLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Around 60