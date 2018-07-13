AccuWeather Forecast: Monsoon moisture exits

Today's Temperatures

Monsoon moisture exits and the air mass stabilizes tonight. Coastal fog will expand overnight. A sunny afternoon is expected tomorrow around the bay and inland with lingering clouds at the beaches.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: FoggyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Lingering Fog, BreezyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Low to Upper 80sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60s to Low 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 70s to Low 90sA little warmer away from the coast on Sunday.Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s