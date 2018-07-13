WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Monsoon moisture exits

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather Forecast

Monsoon moisture exits and the air mass stabilizes tonight. Coastal fog will expand overnight. A sunny afternoon is expected tomorrow around the bay and inland with lingering clouds at the beaches.

Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag your weather photos and videos #ABC7Now
Download: Free ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices

Today's Temperatures
Concord 88
Oakland 72
Redwood City 75
San Francisco 66
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 82

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Fog, Breezy
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low to Upper 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s

Sunday:
A little warmer away from the coast on Sunday.

Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Download the ABC7 News AccuWeather app!
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches
More Weather
Top Stories
Posey Tube reopens in Alameda following injury accident
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as SF rideshare driver
Visitors get stuck on gondola lift at Oakland Zoo
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
The first ever child to get a heart transplant in San Francisco is doing well
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
Oakland hospital routinely testing patients for HIV
Beauty Instagrammer Hayley Johnsen finds maggots in Palo Alto hotel room
Show More
VIDEO: 'These were violent rapes committed by a serial rapist,' SFPD says
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SFO
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
More News