AccuWeather Forecast: Monsoon moisture exits

Monsoon moisture exits and the air mass stabilizes tonight. Coastal fog will expand overnight. A sunny afternoon is expected tomorrow around the bay and inland with lingering clouds at the beaches.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 88
Oakland 72
Redwood City 75
San Francisco 66
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 82
Coast:
Tonight: Foggy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Fog, Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s
Sunday:
A little warmer away from the coast on Sunday.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s
