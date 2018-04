Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Steady Rain, Heavy at TimesThe atmospheric river continues flowing into the Bay Area. We can expect mainly light to moderate rain for the remainder of the day, with occasional downpours and gusty wind. The rain will be more intermittent across the South Bay and the Sunol Grade to Livermore this afternoon, but a surge of heavier, steadier rain will move through those areas after 6:00 p.m. Periods of moderate to heavy rain and strong wind gusts will persist across the entire Bay Area overnight and into the early morning hours. This is still a strong storm, ranking 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.PROBABILITIES:Very High - Flooding RoadsVery High - Small Stream FloodingHigh - Mudslides/Debris FlowsModerate - Power Lines DownModerate - Trees Toppling FLOOD WATCH : North Bay Until Saturday 11am FLOOD WATCH : Santa Cruz Mountains Until Saturday 11amRAINFALL:South Bay: Up to 1"Bay: 1.25" - 2.5"North Bay" 2.5" - 3.5"Mountains: 3" - 5"Temperatures begin today in the middle to upper 50s and reach the lower 60s at the Coast with middle to upper 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.The cold front and chances of rain head south and exit the South Bay by 10a.m. tomorrow. A mix of sun and clouds dominate the rest of the day with a chance of isolated showers in the North Bay Mountains.Mostly sunny and dry with a slight breeze Sunday. .Concord: 65/58Fremont: 67/57Oakland: 64/56Redwood City: 67/57San Francisco: 64/54San Jose: 68/58San Rafael: 64/55Santa Rosa: 63/51TODAY: Rain & BreezyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain & BreezyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Rain & BreezyHighs: 62 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain & BreezyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Rain & BreezyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain & BreezyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Rain & BreezyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain & BreezyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Rain & BreezyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain & BreezyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Rain & BreezyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain & BreezyLows: 54 - 59 Degrees