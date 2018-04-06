  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather forecast: Steady to heavy rain expected for evening commute

Steady Rain, Heavy at Times

The atmospheric river continues flowing into the Bay Area. We can expect mainly light to moderate rain for the remainder of the day, with occasional downpours and gusty wind. The rain will be more intermittent across the South Bay and the Sunol Grade to Livermore this afternoon, but a surge of heavier, steadier rain will move through those areas after 6:00 p.m. Periods of moderate to heavy rain and strong wind gusts will persist across the entire Bay Area overnight and into the early morning hours. This is still a strong storm, ranking 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

PROBABILITIES:
Very High - Flooding Roads
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
High - Mudslides/Debris Flows
Moderate - Power Lines Down
Moderate - Trees Toppling

FLOOD WATCH: North Bay Until Saturday 11am
FLOOD WATCH: Santa Cruz Mountains Until Saturday 11am

RAINFALL:
South Bay: Up to 1"
Bay: 1.25" - 2.5"
North Bay" 2.5" - 3.5"
Mountains: 3" - 5"

Temperatures begin today in the middle to upper 50s and reach the lower 60s at the Coast with middle to upper 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.

Weekend:
The cold front and chances of rain head south and exit the South Bay by 10a.m. tomorrow. A mix of sun and clouds dominate the rest of the day with a chance of isolated showers in the North Bay Mountains.

Mostly sunny and dry with a slight breeze Sunday. .

Concord: 65/58
Fremont: 67/57
Oakland: 64/56
Redwood City: 67/57
San Francisco: 64/54
San Jose: 68/58
San Rafael: 64/55
Santa Rosa: 63/51

Coast
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
