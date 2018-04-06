VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Steady Rain, Heavy at Times
The atmospheric river continues flowing into the Bay Area. We can expect mainly light to moderate rain for the remainder of the day, with occasional downpours and gusty wind. The rain will be more intermittent across the South Bay and the Sunol Grade to Livermore this afternoon, but a surge of heavier, steadier rain will move through those areas after 6:00 p.m. Periods of moderate to heavy rain and strong wind gusts will persist across the entire Bay Area overnight and into the early morning hours. This is still a strong storm, ranking 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
PROBABILITIES:
Very High - Flooding Roads
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
High - Mudslides/Debris Flows
Moderate - Power Lines Down
Moderate - Trees Toppling
FLOOD WATCH: North Bay Until Saturday 11am
FLOOD WATCH: Santa Cruz Mountains Until Saturday 11am
RAINFALL:
South Bay: Up to 1"
Bay: 1.25" - 2.5"
North Bay" 2.5" - 3.5"
Mountains: 3" - 5"
Temperatures begin today in the middle to upper 50s and reach the lower 60s at the Coast with middle to upper 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Weekend:
The cold front and chances of rain head south and exit the South Bay by 10a.m. tomorrow. A mix of sun and clouds dominate the rest of the day with a chance of isolated showers in the North Bay Mountains.
Mostly sunny and dry with a slight breeze Sunday. .
Concord: 65/58
Fremont: 67/57
Oakland: 64/56
Redwood City: 67/57
San Francisco: 64/54
San Jose: 68/58
San Rafael: 64/55
Santa Rosa: 63/51
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Coast
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Rain & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain & Breezy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia