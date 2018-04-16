WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area

The evening commute could be slippery with pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area through the afternoon. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

As today's storm winds down tonight, we can expect clearer skies and chilly conditions overnight, with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and cool, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland. Light rain and showers will return late Wednesday into Thursday morning, but that will be followed by sunny and much warmer days beginning Friday.

RELATED: Track the storm with Live Doppler 7 Radar

Concord 64
Oakland 61
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 59
San Jose 65
Santa Rosa 64

Coast
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 60s

Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy AM/Chance of Showers PM
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland
