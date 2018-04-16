AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area

Coast

As today's storm winds down tonight, we can expect clearer skies and chilly conditions overnight, with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and cool, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland. Light rain and showers will return late Wednesday into Thursday morning, but that will be followed by sunny and much warmer days beginning Friday.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Low 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Low 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 60sPartly Cloudy AM/Chance of Showers PMHighs: Mid 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland