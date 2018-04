AccuWeather forecast: Rain continues in Bay Area

Coast

Friday night was rainy and windy, with the storm ranking a level 3 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. The storm will taper this morning. A few spotty light showers will continue through noon.Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day. Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s at the coast to the upper 60s inland. Sunday and Monday will bring sunny and milder weather, but light rain or showers will return by the middle of next week.There's a chance of thunder over the weekend.Very High - Flooding RoadsVery High - Small Stream FloodingHigh - Mudslides/Debris FlowsModerate - Power Lines DownModerate - Trees Toppling FLOOD WATCH : North Bay Until Saturday 11am FLOOD WATCH : Santa Cruz Mountains Until Saturday 11amRAINFALL:South Bay: Up to 1"Bay: 1.25" - 2.5"North Bay" 2.5" - 3.5"Mountains: 3" - 5"Additional Rainfall: .30" - 2.00" for most areas, up to 3" in the wettest spots.The cold front exits early tomorrow morning. A few isolated light showers may continue until noon and then expect a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. Sunday will be bright and breezy.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Rainy & Windy OvernightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Early AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing LaterHighs: Near 60Tonight: Rainy & Windy OvernightLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: EArly AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing LaterHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Rainy & Windy OvernightLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Early AM Rain & Wind/Partial Clearing LaterHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Rainy & Windy OvernightLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Early AM wind & Rain/Partial Clearing LaterHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Rainy & Windy OvernightLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Early AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing LaterHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Rainy & Windy OvernightLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Mid 60sMostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland