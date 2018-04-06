AccuWeather forecast: Rain continues in Bay Area

VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast
Friday night was rainy and windy, with the storm ranking a level 3 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. The storm will taper this morning. A few spotty light showers will continue through noon.
Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day. Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s at the coast to the upper 60s inland. Sunday and Monday will bring sunny and milder weather, but light rain or showers will return by the middle of next week.
There's a chance of thunder over the weekend.
PROBABILITIES:
Very High - Flooding Roads
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
High - Mudslides/Debris Flows
Moderate - Power Lines Down
Moderate - Trees Toppling
FLOOD WATCH: North Bay Until Saturday 11am
FLOOD WATCH: Santa Cruz Mountains Until Saturday 11am
RAINFALL:
South Bay: Up to 1"
Bay: 1.25" - 2.5"
North Bay" 2.5" - 3.5"
Mountains: 3" - 5"
Additional Rainfall: .30" - 2.00" for most areas, up to 3" in the wettest spots.
Weekend:
The cold front exits early tomorrow morning. A few isolated light showers may continue until noon and then expect a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. Sunday will be bright and breezy.
Concord 65
Oakland 63
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 64
Coast
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Near 60
East Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: EArly AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Rain & Wind/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s
Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland
