  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Rain continues in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast for Saturday morning. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast

Friday night was rainy and windy, with the storm ranking a level 3 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. The storm will taper this morning. A few spotty light showers will continue through noon.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day. Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s at the coast to the upper 60s inland. Sunday and Monday will bring sunny and milder weather, but light rain or showers will return by the middle of next week.

There's a chance of thunder over the weekend.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

PROBABILITIES:
Very High - Flooding Roads
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
High - Mudslides/Debris Flows
Moderate - Power Lines Down
Moderate - Trees Toppling

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

FLOOD WATCH: North Bay Until Saturday 11am
FLOOD WATCH: Santa Cruz Mountains Until Saturday 11am

RAINFALL:
South Bay: Up to 1"
Bay: 1.25" - 2.5"
North Bay" 2.5" - 3.5"
Mountains: 3" - 5"

Additional Rainfall: .30" - 2.00" for most areas, up to 3" in the wettest spots.

Weekend:
The cold front exits early tomorrow morning. A few isolated light showers may continue until noon and then expect a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. Sunday will be bright and breezy.

Concord 65
Oakland 63
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 64

Coast
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Near 60

East Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: EArly AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Rain & Wind/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Early AM Wind & Rain/Partial Clearing Later
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
North Bay roads flooded in big Bay Area storm
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
Mudslides are concern in North Bay fire zone during storm
Storm pounding Bay area prompts over 100 SFO flight cancellations
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
Small plane crashes in Petaluma during storm
Rain, slippery roads lead to multiple Highway 17 accidents
Silicon Valley Comic Con comes to town
What Really Matters: When Social Media isn't Social
North Bay roads flooded in big Bay Area storm
Appeals court limits scope of law barring pot prosecutions
Proposal to require workplace violence training statewide
Show More
Bay Area school administrators take active shooter safety course
10 alleged gang members indicted for Bay Area homicides between 2006 and 2014
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Fremont police say use of force justified in fatal shooting
Police say woman's body found near her car off Grizzly Peak
More News