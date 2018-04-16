AccuWeather forecast: Rain falling across the Bay Area

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Showers, cooler with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs: 52-58.Concord: 50/58Fremont: 48/55Redwood City : 47/54San Francisco: 51/53San Jose: 51/57TODAY: Breezy with showers.Highs: In the low 50.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: Near 40.TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated thunder storms.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Showers, cool. & breezy. A possible t-storm.Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TODAY: showers, cool & breezy,Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy with scattered showers.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: Near 40.TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy & cool. Showers possible.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT Clear skies.Lows: In the 40s.A Sunny cold start, then a bit of a warm up. Highs: 56-66.