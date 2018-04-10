AccuWeather forecast: Showers, breezy tomorrow

Coast

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. It'll be mostly cloudy and breezy tomorrow, with showers likely in the afternoon and evening. This storm is a level 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, a light storm that is likely to produce rainfall totals of .10 to .50 an inch. Tomorrow will be relatively cool, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland. Showers will continue into early Thursday, along with breezy and occasionally gusty conditions. A sunnier and warmer pattern will develop by Friday.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Chance of ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Chance of ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Chance of ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Chance of ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Chance of ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Chance of ShowersHighs: Mid 60sBreezy/Showers LikelyHighs: Mid 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland