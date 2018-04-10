  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
AccuWeather forecast: Showers, breezy tomorrow

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. It'll be mostly cloudy and breezy tomorrow, with showers likely in the afternoon and evening. This storm is a level 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, a light storm that is likely to produce rainfall totals of .10 to .50 an inch. Tomorrow will be relatively cool, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland. Showers will continue into early Thursday, along with breezy and occasionally gusty conditions. A sunnier and warmer pattern will develop by Friday.

Concord 63
Oakland 60
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 59
San Jose 65
Santa Rosa 61

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 60s

Thursday:
Breezy/Showers Likely
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
