AccuWeather Forecast: Slightly cooler highs today

A stronger onshore flow will cause today's highs to be slightly cooler, ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.The afternoon sea breeze will be 20-30 MPH and even up to 40 MPH in the North Bay mountains and East Bay Hills. Concord 93Oakland 72Redwood City 81San Francisco 66San Jose 84Santa Rosa 90Today: Partly Sunny& BreezyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Low 50sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: In the 50sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: In the 70sTonight: Increasing Clouds LateLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low 90sTonight: ClearLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Low 70s to Low 80 sTonight: Increasing Clouds LateLows: Mid 50sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sTonight: ClearLows: Mid 50s to near 60A warm up begins and peaks on Thursday. Tomorrow's highs range from low 60s to mid 90s. Some inland areas will likely reach 100 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday.