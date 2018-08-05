AccuWeather Forecast: Slightly cooler highs today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A stronger onshore flow will cause today's highs to be slightly cooler, ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.
The afternoon sea breeze will be 20-30 MPH and even up to 40 MPH in the North Bay mountains and East Bay Hills.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 93
Oakland 72
Redwood City 81
San Francisco 66
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 90
Coast:
Today: Partly Sunny& Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: In the 50s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80 s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to near 60
Monday
A warm up begins and peaks on Thursday. Tomorrow's highs range from low 60s to mid 90s. Some inland areas will likely reach 100 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday.
