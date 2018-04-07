AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting

VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your AccuWeather forecast
Expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day with a slight chance of isolated showers. Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s at the coast to the upper 60s inland. Tomorrow morning lows will be cooler in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday and Monday will bring sunny and milder weather, but light rain or showers will return by the middle of next week.
FLOOD WATCH: North Bay Until Saturday 11am
Concord 65
Oakland 63
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 64
Coast
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
East Bay
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
East Bay Valleys
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
North Bay Valleys
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
Peninsula
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
South Bay
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland
