  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your AccuWeather forecast

Expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day with a slight chance of isolated showers. Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s at the coast to the upper 60s inland. Tomorrow morning lows will be cooler in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday and Monday will bring sunny and milder weather, but light rain or showers will return by the middle of next week.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

FLOOD WATCH: North Bay Until Saturday 11am

Concord 65
Oakland 63
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 64

Coast
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s

East Bay
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50

East Bay Valleys
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50

North Bay Valleys
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50

Peninsula
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50

South Bay
Today: Slight chance of showers
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in SF
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
North Bay roads flooded in big Bay Area storm
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in SF
Canada police say 14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Pilot killed in Petaluma plane crash during storm
3 dead, 20 injured after car crashes into crowd in Germany
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
Show More
Rain, slippery roads lead to multiple Highway 17 accidents
Silicon Valley Comic Con comes to town
What Really Matters: When Social Media isn't Social
North Bay roads flooded in big Bay Area storm
Appeals court limits scope of law barring pot prosecutions
More News