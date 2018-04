AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting

Coast

Expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day with a slight chance of isolated showers. Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s at the coast to the upper 60s inland. Tomorrow morning lows will be cooler in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday and Monday will bring sunny and milder weather, but light rain or showers will return by the middle of next week. FLOOD WATCH : North Bay Until Saturday 11amConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaToday: Slight chance of showersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 40sToday: Slight chance of showersHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Near 50Today: Slight chance of showersHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Near 50Today: Slight chance of showersHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Near 50Today: Slight chance of showersHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Near 50Today: Slight chance of showersHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sMostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland