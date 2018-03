AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today

Coast

Tonight will be rainy and gusty, with light to moderate rain and wind gusting 15 to 30 miles per hour. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50. This storm ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Tomorrow will begin with rainy and windy conditions in the morning.Rain will taper off before midday, but gusty wind will persist, and there's a chance of isolated thunderstorms.The afternoon will be a bit milder than today, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 60s inland. Another storm will arrive tomorrow night and continue into Thursday--bringing moderate rain, occasional downpours, and gusty wind.This storm ranks "2" on our Storm Impact Scale . Showers will linger into Friday, and a drier pattern will develop over the weekend.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Rainy & GustyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Rainy & GustyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Rainy & GustyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Rainy & GustyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Rainy & GustyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Rainy & GustyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Upper 60sWindy/Morning RainHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland