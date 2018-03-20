WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today

Tonight will be rainy and gusty, with light to moderate rain and wind gusting 15 to 30 miles per hour. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50. This storm ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Tomorrow will begin with rainy and windy conditions in the morning.

Rain will taper off before midday, but gusty wind will persist, and there's a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The afternoon will be a bit milder than today, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 60s inland. Another storm will arrive tomorrow night and continue into Thursday--bringing moderate rain, occasional downpours, and gusty wind.

This storm ranks "2" on our Storm Impact Scale. Showers will linger into Friday, and a drier pattern will develop over the weekend.

Concord 67
Oakland 65
Redwood City 66
San Francisco 64
San Jose 68
Santa Rosa 63

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Coast
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Upper 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Upper 60s

Thursday:
Windy/Morning Rain
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
