WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather Forecast

Morning clouds giving way to a sunny afternoon on our Saturday. Expect the winds to pick up a bit in the afternoon gusting 10-25mph. Highs range from the low 60s to the low 90s. Tonight we will see a cloudy coast with patchy fog around the Bay Shoreline. Lows drop into the mid 50s to low 60s.

Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag your weather photos and videos #ABC7Now
Download: Free ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices

Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 66
Oakland 72
San Jose 82
Concord 88

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Sunday:
For AIDS Walk in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, expect a cloudy morning with temps in the upper 50s. Elsewhere we see clouds to sun with afternoon highs in the low 60s to low 90s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Download the ABC7 News AccuWeather app!
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches
More Weather
Top Stories
Missing Oregon woman found alive near Big Sur
State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash
Martinez community helps family who lost two sons in Bakersfield crash
San Mateo neighbors stunned to be living next door to accused rapist
Oakland Zoo visitors stuck on gondola say they were scared
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
Golden State Killer suspect in 1974 Tulare Co. cold case
Show More
New regulations force some Humboldt County marijuana growers to relocate
Jed Lowrie exits with bruised leg; status for All-Star Game uncertain
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies
Palo Alto cafe employing adults with disabilities asking for community support
The first ever child to get a heart transplant in San Francisco is doing well
More News