AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Morning clouds giving way to a sunny afternoon on our Saturday. Expect the winds to pick up a bit in the afternoon gusting 10-25mph. Highs range from the low 60s to the low 90s. Tonight we will see a cloudy coast with patchy fog around the Bay Shoreline. Lows drop into the mid 50s to low 60s.
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 66
Oakland 72
San Jose 82
Concord 88
Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Sunday:
For AIDS Walk in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, expect a cloudy morning with temps in the upper 50s. Elsewhere we see clouds to sun with afternoon highs in the low 60s to low 90s.
