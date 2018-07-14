AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny Saturday

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Sunday:

Morning clouds giving way to a sunny afternoon on our Saturday. Expect the winds to pick up a bit in the afternoon gusting 10-25mph. Highs range from the low 60s to the low 90s. Tonight we will see a cloudy coast with patchy fog around the Bay Shoreline. Lows drop into the mid 50s to low 60s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordToday: Clouds to Some SunHighs: Low 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Cloudy SkiesLows: Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: Sunny, WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Upper 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sFor AIDS Walk in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, expect a cloudy morning with temps in the upper 50s. Elsewhere we see clouds to sun with afternoon highs in the low 60s to low 90s.