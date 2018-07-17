WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny skies, hot temperatures

We start out our Tuesday with a fair amount of clouds, perhaps some drizzle right along the coast. Mid morning the clouds break down for sunshine. We are on our way to a typical July afternoon with a wide range in afternoon highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s. Tuesday night will feature clouds re-emerging from the coast and spilling into the Bay. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s.

Santa Rosa 93
San Francisco 69
Oakland 76
San Jose 88
Concord 95

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday:
Morning fog to sun and a warmer afternoon in the upper 60s to upper 90s.

