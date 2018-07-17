AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny skies, hot temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Wednesday:

We start out our Tuesday with a fair amount of clouds, perhaps some drizzle right along the coast. Mid morning the clouds break down for sunshine. We are on our way to a typical July afternoon with a wide range in afternoon highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s. Tuesday night will feature clouds re-emerging from the coast and spilling into the Bay. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s.Santa Rosa 93San Francisco 69Oakland 76San Jose 88Concord 95Today: Clouds to Some SunHighs: Mid 60s to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly Cloudy, DrizzleLows: Low 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Lower 70s to Mid 90sTonight: Partly to Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: Sunny, WarmHighs: Mid 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Mid 80s to Mid 90sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sMorning fog to sun and a warmer afternoon in the upper 60s to upper 90s.