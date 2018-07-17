AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny skies, warmer temps

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather Forecast
Tuesday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be sunny over the bay and inland, with lingering areas of fog near the coast. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to upper 90s inland. Afternoon highs will be just a few degrees lower on Thursday and Friday, but humidity will be a bit higher, so the air may feel a bit muggy toward the end of the week. No significant or dramatic changes are expected in our current pattern through the weekend.
Concord 96
Oakland 77
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 71
San Jose 87
Santa Rosa 90
Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Upper 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Thursday:
Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
