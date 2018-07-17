AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny skies, warmer temps

Coast:

Tuesday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be sunny over the bay and inland, with lingering areas of fog near the coast. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to upper 90s inland. Afternoon highs will be just a few degrees lower on Thursday and Friday, but humidity will be a bit higher, so the air may feel a bit muggy toward the end of the week. No significant or dramatic changes are expected in our current pattern through the weekend.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Foggy & BreezyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Warm to HotHighs: Upper 80s to Upper 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Warm to HotHighs: Mid to Upper 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sSunny & WarmHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland