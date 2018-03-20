AccuWeather forecast: Tuesday

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Storm Door Opens Today
We begin today mild and dry but not for long. Sprinkles turn to rain as the commute unfolds this morning. Dress for temperatures range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Light rain with pockets of moderate rain falls today and tonight. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our exclusive ABC 7 Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures reach the middle 50s to lower 60s this afternoon and only cool into the lower to middle 50s tonight.
Wednesday:
Light rain with embedded areas of moderate rain continues. A slight chance of thunderstorms develops during the evening hours. The storm remains 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The warm humid air raises our highs into the upper 50s to middle 60s.
Concord: 58/53
Fremont: 59/53
Oakland: 58/54
Redwood City: 59/52
San Francisco: 57/53
San Jose: 61/55
San Rafael: 57/53
Santa Rosa: 56/52
Coast
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
