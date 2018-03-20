WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Storm Door Opens Today

We begin today mild and dry but not for long. Sprinkles turn to rain as the commute unfolds this morning. Dress for temperatures range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Light rain with pockets of moderate rain falls today and tonight. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our exclusive ABC 7 Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures reach the middle 50s to lower 60s this afternoon and only cool into the lower to middle 50s tonight.

Wednesday:
Light rain with embedded areas of moderate rain continues. A slight chance of thunderstorms develops during the evening hours. The storm remains 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The warm humid air raises our highs into the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Concord: 58/53
Fremont: 59/53
Oakland: 58/54
Redwood City: 59/52
San Francisco: 57/53
San Jose: 61/55
San Rafael: 57/53
Santa Rosa: 56/52

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Coast
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
More Weather
Top Stories
Major BART delays due to fire on BART tracks in SF
Shooting at high school in St. Mary's County, Maryland, prompts lockdown
1 rescued in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco
1 injured after box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Show More
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
Video shows attack on street vendor near Los Angeles park
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
SF mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
Video shows attack on street vendor near Los Angeles park
More Video