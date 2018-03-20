AccuWeather forecast: Tuesday

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Storm Door Opens TodayWe begin today mild and dry but not for long. Sprinkles turn to rain as the commute unfolds this morning. Dress for temperatures range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.Light rain with pockets of moderate rain falls today and tonight. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our exclusive ABC 7 Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures reach the middle 50s to lower 60s this afternoon and only cool into the lower to middle 50s tonight.Light rain with embedded areas of moderate rain continues. A slight chance of thunderstorms develops during the evening hours. The storm remains 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The warm humid air raises our highs into the upper 50s to middle 60s.Concord: 58/53Fremont: 59/53Oakland: 58/54Redwood City: 59/52San Francisco: 57/53San Jose: 61/55San Rafael: 57/53Santa Rosa: 56/52TODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 51 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 51 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 52 - 56 Degrees