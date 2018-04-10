WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled weather today and tomorrow

Unsettled Weather Today and Tomorrow

Our Tuesday begins mostly cloudy but dry with milder temperatures, lower to upper 50s.

A weak cold front produces a chance of light showers today. The chance moves into the North Bay around 9 a.m., sliding south into the Bay around lunch and exiting the South Bay by 5 p.m. Rainfall amounts range from a few hundredths in the South Bay to nearly .15" in the North Bay. The storm ranks 1 - Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

The cold front does usher cooler temperatures and a partly cloudy sky tonight. Lows dip into the lower 40s to near 50 degrees tonight.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Concord: 68/48
Fremont: 69/47
Oakland: 65/49
Redwood City: 69/46
San Francisco: 63/51
San Jose: 72/49
San Rafael: 62/48
Santa Rosa: 62/43

Coast
TODAY: Light Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Light Showers
Highs: 62 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sprinkles to Showers
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Light Showers
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Light Showers
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sprinkles to Showers
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Wednesday:
Tomorrow's weather features increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions for most of the day. By 4 p.m. light to moderate showers move south into the North Bay. By 7 p.m. this lines sweeps into the Bay and exits the South Bay by 11 p.m. Even with more rain this storm also ranks 1 - Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
