AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled weather today and tomorrow

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Unsettled Weather Today and TomorrowOur Tuesday begins mostly cloudy but dry with milder temperatures, lower to upper 50s.A weak cold front produces a chance of light showers today. The chance moves into the North Bay around 9 a.m., sliding south into the Bay around lunch and exiting the South Bay by 5 p.m. Rainfall amounts range from a few hundredths in the South Bay to nearly .15" in the North Bay. The storm ranks 1 - Light on our Storm Impact Scale.The cold front does usher cooler temperatures and a partly cloudy sky tonight. Lows dip into the lower 40s to near 50 degrees tonight.Concord: 68/48Fremont: 69/47Oakland: 65/49Redwood City: 69/46San Francisco: 63/51San Jose: 72/49San Rafael: 62/48Santa Rosa: 62/43TODAY: Light ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Light ShowersHighs: 62 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Sprinkles to ShowersHighs: 67 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Light ShowersHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Light ShowersHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Sprinkles to ShowersHighs: 68 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTomorrow's weather features increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions for most of the day. By 4 p.m. light to moderate showers move south into the North Bay. By 7 p.m. this lines sweeps into the Bay and exits the South Bay by 11 p.m. Even with more rain this storm also ranks 1 - Light on our Storm Impact Scale.