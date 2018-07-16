AccuWeather Forecast: Unusual humidity and heat on the way

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

Tonight will be foggy near the coast and bay, mostly clear inland. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.Tomorrow will be sunny and hot inland, mild to warm from the coast to the bay. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 80s near the bay to mid 90s inland. This very warm pattern will persist for the remainder of the week, accompanied by an increase in humidity on Thursday and Friday, resulting in a generally muggy feeling.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Foggy & BreezyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Warm to HotHighs: Upper 80s to Mid 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low 80sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Warm to HotHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Warm to HotHighs: Upper 80s to Mid 90sSunny & Warm to HotHighs: Upper 60s Coast to Upper 90s Inland