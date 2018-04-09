  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Warmest day this week

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has the ABC7 weather forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Warmest Day this Week

We begin today with a clear and slightly cooler sky. Expect temperatures between the middle 40s and middle 50s throughout the morning commute.

High clouds and warmth increases today. High temperatures surge 6 to 12 degrees above average. Highs settle into the upper 60s at the Coast, lower to middle 70s for the Bay and middle 70s to 80 degrees Inland.

The high clouds thicken tonight and milder lows develop, upper 40s to middle 50s.

Concord: 80/52
Fremont: 75/51
Oakland: 72/52
Redwood City: 76/49
San Francisco: 70/52
San Jose: 80/55
San Rafael: 76/50
Santa Rosa: 76/47

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 73 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

Tuesday:
A weak cold front brings us a cloudy and cooler day with scattered light showers. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall potential is less than a tenth of an inch. Slightly heavier weather is on the way for Wednesday.
