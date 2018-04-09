AccuWeather forecast: Warmest day this week

Coast

Warmest Day this WeekWe begin today with a clear and slightly cooler sky. Expect temperatures between the middle 40s and middle 50s throughout the morning commute.High clouds and warmth increases today. High temperatures surge 6 to 12 degrees above average. Highs settle into the upper 60s at the Coast, lower to middle 70s for the Bay and middle 70s to 80 degrees Inland.The high clouds thicken tonight and milder lows develop, upper 40s to middle 50s.Concord: 80/52Fremont: 75/51Oakland: 72/52Redwood City: 76/49San Francisco: 70/52San Jose: 80/55San Rafael: 76/50Santa Rosa: 76/47TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 70 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 51 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 73 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 70 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesA weak cold front brings us a cloudy and cooler day with scattered light showers. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall potential is less than a tenth of an inch. Slightly heavier weather is on the way for Wednesday.