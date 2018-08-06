AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clouds blanket the Coast, coastal valleys and the Golden Gate Bridge this morning with patchy mist hanging in the air. Other neighborhoods are clear and get early sunshine this morning. Temperatures during the morning commute stay in the lower 50s to middle 60s.
The early sunshine jump starts our warming trend. Our afternoon highs reach above average limits as they climb 2 to 4 degrees above yesterday's levels. Partly cloudy conditions cover the Coast.
Be cautious on the Bay this afternoon and evening when our gusty sea breeze returns.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: North of Bay Bridge Noon until 9 p.m.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: South of Bay Bridge 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Clouds fill in across the Coast tonight and let loose of some sporadic mist. A few clouds spill across the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco and the San Bruno Gap. The sky remains clear Inland. Lows dip into the middle 50s to middle 60s.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 94/60
Fremont: 80/56
Oakland: 76/55
Redwood City: 85/57
San Francisco: 69/53
San Jose: 86/61
San Rafael: 87/55
Santa Rosa: 93/53
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 91 - 99 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 64 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Tuesday
Warmer weather continues to spread across our neighborhoods with Inland communities feeling the greatest heat. Highs climb 2 to 4 degrees above today's levels.
