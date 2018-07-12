AccuWeather Weather forecast for Thursday

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather Forecast
Monsoon Arrives, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible
The marine layer dominates our weather this morning. Low clouds increase throughout the morning commute with a chance of fog and drizzle near the Bay and Coast. Milder conditions developed last night with temperatures in the middle 50s to middle 60s.
Morning low clouds transition to afternoon high clouds with seasonal highs.
The deepest monsoon moisture and energy cross our neighborhoods from southeast to northwest this evening through tomorrow morning. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible. Tonight will be our warmest with lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Concord: 91/63
Fremont: 80/62
Oakland: 72/61
Redwood City: 82/61
San Francisco: 67/58
San Jose: 87/63
San Rafael: 80/58
Santa Rosa: 85/58
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 87 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 62 - 67 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 64 - 60 Degrees
Friday:
Lingering moisture and warm to hot afternoon temperatures give us another chance of isolated thunderstorms tomorrow.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia