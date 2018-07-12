WEATHER

AccuWeather Weather forecast for Thursday

Monsoon Arrives, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible

The marine layer dominates our weather this morning. Low clouds increase throughout the morning commute with a chance of fog and drizzle near the Bay and Coast. Milder conditions developed last night with temperatures in the middle 50s to middle 60s.

Morning low clouds transition to afternoon high clouds with seasonal highs.

The deepest monsoon moisture and energy cross our neighborhoods from southeast to northwest this evening through tomorrow morning. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible. Tonight will be our warmest with lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Concord: 91/63
Fremont: 80/62
Oakland: 72/61
Redwood City: 82/61
San Francisco: 67/58
San Jose: 87/63
San Rafael: 80/58
Santa Rosa: 85/58

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 87 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 62 - 67 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Humid
Lows: 64 - 60 Degrees

Friday:
Lingering moisture and warm to hot afternoon temperatures give us another chance of isolated thunderstorms tomorrow.
