AccuWeather Weather forecast for Thursday

Friday:

Monsoon Arrives, Isolated Thunderstorms PossibleThe marine layer dominates our weather this morning. Low clouds increase throughout the morning commute with a chance of fog and drizzle near the Bay and Coast. Milder conditions developed last night with temperatures in the middle 50s to middle 60s.Morning low clouds transition to afternoon high clouds with seasonal highs.The deepest monsoon moisture and energy cross our neighborhoods from southeast to northwest this evening through tomorrow morning. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible. Tonight will be our warmest with lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.Concord: 91/63Fremont: 80/62Oakland: 72/61Redwood City: 82/61San Francisco: 67/58San Jose: 87/63San Rafael: 80/58Santa Rosa: 85/58TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & HumidLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & HumidLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 70 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & HumidLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 87 - 95 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & HumidLows: 62 - 67 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & HumidLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & HumidLows: 64 - 60 DegreesLingering moisture and warm to hot afternoon temperatures give us another chance of isolated thunderstorms tomorrow.