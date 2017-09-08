The greatest natural disaster in our country's history is the Great Galveston Storm of 1900, a Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Galveston Island 117 years ago.The city of Galveston was completely destroyed and covered by an 8- to 16-foot storm surge. It is estimated between 8,000 and 12,000 people lost their lives.After the storm, Galveston rebuilt and constructed a seawall to try to prevent storm damage in the future.