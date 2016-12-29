WEATHER

Rare glimpse into Antarctica's colorful world beneath the ice
EMBED </>More News Videos

The probe's footage soon revealed a thriving ecosystem living under the ice, full of starfish, sponges, algae and worms. (Australian Antarctic Division)

There's an unseen world underneath the ice in Antartica, and footage captured by researchers reveals it's home to a great deal of marine life.

This video was recorded under the sea at O'Brien Bay, near Casey research station in East Antartica, by the Australian Antarctic Division. Researchers had cut open a deep hole into the ice to drop an underwater probe into the sea below. The probe's mission was to retrieve a data logger, which had been recording the acidity, oxygen, salinity and temperature of the seawater on an hourly basis since November last year.

Shortly after inserting the probe, a curious seal swam up from underneath the hole and greeted the scientists.

The probe's footage soon revealed a thriving ecosystem living under the ice, full of starfish, sponges, algae and worms.

Biologist Dr. Glenn Johnstone, of the Australian Antarctic Division, said that "This footage reveals a habitat that is productive, colorful, dynamic and full of a wide variety of biodiversity, including sponges, sea spiders, urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars."
Related Topics:
weathernatureoceansAntarcticasealfishsciencewatercoolerbuzzworthydistraction
Load Comments
WEATHER
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
The different kinds of lightning
More Weather
Top Stories
Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking
Police say 2 shot in San Jose home invasion
Brothers accused in fatal stabbing at Hayward Target to enter plea
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
At least 50 reports of rotten smell in San Francisco
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
Oakland kids test high for lead levels
Show More
Most popular destinations in Silicon Valley
Foot Locker honors late sportscaster Craig Sager
Solano County DA drops DUI for caffeine charge
Video surfaces of Former 49er caught in domestic standoff
Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds dies at 84
More News
Top Video
Brothers accused in fatal stabbing at Hayward Target to enter plea
Solano County DA drops DUI for caffeine charge
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Most popular destinations in Silicon Valley
More Video