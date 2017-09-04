Antioch Water Park half off on Labor Day

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --If you're looking for a good place to cool off on Labor Day, the Antioch Water Park is half-price.
Admission is just $8 until the park closes at 6 p.m.
Celebrate #LaborDay at #AntiochWaterPark for HALF OFF admission. Tomorrow is the LAST DAY the park will be open! https://t.co/oiStjTncSn pic.twitter.com/lszj0rUSaA— CityofAntioch,CA (@AntiochCAgov) September 3, 2017
This is the last day of the season for the water park on Lone Tree Way.
The city is also opening its community centers for those who need a place to be out of the extreme heat.
