HEAT WAVE

Antioch Water Park half off on Labor Day

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're looking for a good place to cool off on Labor Day, the Antioch Water Park is half-price. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
If you're looking for a good place to cool off on Labor Day, the Antioch Water Park is half-price.

Admission is just $8 until the park closes at 6 p.m.

This is the last day of the season for the water park on Lone Tree Way.

The city is also opening its community centers for those who need a place to be out of the extreme heat.

Click here to for your updated AccuWeather forecast and click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwaterswimmingheatheat wavesummerlabor dayAntioch
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEAT WAVE
Concord sizzles under another day of heat
Microburst caught on camera scaring beachgoers in Santa Barbara
Bay Area locals book hotel rooms to beat heat
Escaping the heat difficult in San Francisco during heat wave
More heat wave
WEATHER
ABC7 News forecast for Monday morning
Concord sizzles under another day of heat
Microburst caught on camera scaring beachgoers in Santa Barbara
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Labor Day
More Weather
Top Stories
Firefighter injured battling brush fire in Gilroy
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe
Obama offers accolades, advice in farewell letter to Trump
Man's bizarre 911 confession released in wife's murder
ABC7 News forecast for Monday morning
Wildfires cast eerie haze over Bay Area
'Dreamers' shocked after sources say President ending DACA
What you need to know about DACA
Show More
Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting 3rd child
La Tuna Fire in Los Angeles County chars more than 7,000 acres
Wildfire burning in Helena west of Redding threatens homes
Hundreds expected at Giro di San Francisco bicycle races
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
More News
Top Video
Firefighter injured battling brush fire in Gilroy
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe
La Tuna Fire in Los Angeles County chars more than 7,000 acres
Obama offers accolades, advice in farewell letter to Trump
More Video