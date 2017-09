Antioch Water Park half off on Labor Day

Celebrate #LaborDay at #AntiochWaterPark for HALF OFF admission. Tomorrow is the LAST DAY the park will be open! https://t.co/oiStjTncSn pic.twitter.com/lszj0rUSaA — CityofAntioch,CA (@AntiochCAgov) September 3, 2017

If you're looking for a good place to cool off on Labor Day, the Antioch Water Park is half-price.Admission is just $8 until the park closes at 6 p.m.This is the last day of the season for the water park on Lone Tree Way.The city is also opening its community centers for those who need a place to be out of the extreme heat.