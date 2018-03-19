Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It will be a wet week across the Bay Area and the Golden State as an Atmospheric River event gets underway.
An Atmospheric River, or "AR", event is a narrow band of heavy rain less than 200 miles wide, which brings significant rainfall to an area.
Later this week it looks like this AR will have it's sight set on Southern California. There is high concern for Debris Flows in that region, especially over the Thomas Fire burn scar in Ventura and Santa Barbara county. Not only rain but significant snow is coming to the Sierra where feet of fresh powder will arrive by the end of the week.
