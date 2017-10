Beachgoers in San Francisco and Monterey Bay are being warned to watch out for sneaker waves this weekend.If you're on your phone or not paying attention those waves can pull you out into the water.The National Weather Service says there will be smaller waves for long periods of time then suddenly 15 to 20 foot shore-breaks.Once pulled into the water a victim would also face an increased risk of rip currents.The warning lasts until Sunday night.