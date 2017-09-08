Bay Area crews deploy to help before Hurricane Irma strikes Florida

MOFFET FIELD, Calif. (KGO) --The Bay Area is working to help Florida, with more than 100 members of the 129th Rescue Wing deploying to the danger zone in order to help perform rescues when Hurricane Irma hits.
Members of the Silicon Valley Air National Guard left for Florida Friday morning to help with rescue efforts.
Most of the unit just returned from Texas where they saved more than 100 lives.
Despite the quick turnaround, some crew members said they ready for the emotional and physical toll of another hurricane mission in order to save lives.
The unit will stay in Florida as long as they're needed.
