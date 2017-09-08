HURRICANE IRMA

Bay Area crews deploy to help before Hurricane Irma strikes Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

by Tiffany Wilson
MOFFET FIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
The Bay Area is working to help Florida, with more than 100 members of the 129th Rescue Wing deploying to the danger zone in order to help perform rescues when Hurricane Irma hits.

Members of the Silicon Valley Air National Guard left for Florida Friday morning to help with rescue efforts.

RELATED: Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean

Most of the unit just returned from Texas where they saved more than 100 lives.

RELATED: Faces of Harvey: Those we lost during catastrophic hurricane

Despite the quick turnaround, some crew members said they ready for the emotional and physical toll of another hurricane mission in order to save lives.

The unit will stay in Florida as long as they're needed.

Watch the video player above for Tiffany Wilson's full story.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Irma.
