WEATHER

Bay Area houseboat communities prepare for strong weekend storm
EMBED </>More News Videos

Houseboat dwellers are concerned about the storm set to hit the Bay Area this weekend. Strong winds and waves can cause serious damage to their homes. (KGO-TV)

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Bay Area mountain communities are preparing for the worst ahead of this weekend's storm.

RELATED: SC mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain

People who live on houseboats are concerned about this weekend's storm. Strong winds and waves can cause serious damage to their homes.

Rule number one of living on a houseboat when a big storm approaches is to make sure the mooring lines are tied tight.

"When the wind is coming in man, it slams on the dock. It's pretty extreme," said Joseph Jacobo, a former houseboat resident. "It gets a little rocky for sure. You can feel it."

James grew up on a houseboat at Docktown Marina. He and his parents are among the eighty or so people who reside here, a mixture of young families, retirees and veterans are drawn by lower rents and the water. "It's just nice, very serene," he said. "Friendly neighbors."

Some of the boats are small and float freely; others could be mistaken for homes on a suburban cul-de-sac and sit atop concrete slabs. Folks here say occasional storms are a way of life and there are only a few precautions you can take.

"For us, we tie our ropes a little tighter to the dock. We try to make sure that all the rocking going on, nothing gets caught on the actual dock itself," said Jacobo. "Sometimes the boat really comes up and we have to make sure everything is secure."

In the meantime, things are looking up in one area that often has flooding problems during big storms. New flood control measures have been installed at the Belmont Mobile Home Park.

Just before Christmas in 2014 the park was evacuated due to high water, but not since the installation of a new system of pipes, pumps and generators that one resident calls 'the octopus.'

"The octopus takes care of anything and our biggest problem is water on the other side of the wall coming into our park, but it has not flooded," said resident Diana Gregory.

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormfloodingsevere weatherwindstorm damagehome repairsMill Valley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
PHOTOS: Rain, storms hit Bay Area during 2016 El Nino season
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
#ABC7Now: Contact ABC7 News
WEATHER
Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Santa Cruz Mountains businesses prep for incoming storm
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
Bay Area mountain communities prepare for weekend storm
More Weather
Top Stories
22-month-old hospitalized after Oakland shooting
Hate crime charges filed in torture of teen on Facebook Live
Early exposure to peanuts could prevent allergies, research says
STORMWATCH: sandbag locations in the Bay Area
Woman rescued from burning condo in San Francisco
Explore Acupuncture, Yoga and Laughter in the Bay Area this Weekend
Bay Area mountain communities prepare for weekend storm
Show More
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday on ABC7
SF firefighters use airbags to push BART car off pinned man
Talladega College will be in President-elect Trumps Inaugural parade
New law allows free booze in California beauty salons
Pacifica City Council votes to demolish building falling into sea
More News
Top Video
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
Early exposure to peanuts could prevent allergies, research says
Santa Cruz Mountains businesses prep for incoming storm
Hate crime charges filed in torture of teen on Facebook Live
More Video