HEAT WAVE

Bay Area locals book hotel rooms to beat the heat

by Cornell Barnard
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Many Bay Area residents say they can't take the heat for much longer, so some hatched escape plans in air-conditioned hotel rooms.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for San Mateo County Sunday.

The Stanford Park Hotel in Menlo Park has been booked solid since Thursday. Managers say 60 percent of guests are locals who are seeking relief from the heat and poor air quality.

PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area


"We're here because we're going to a wedding, but I said to my husband 'Tom just think, tonight we get to stay in an air-conditioned room,'" said Sausalito resident Donna Bachle.

Firefighters are concerned about increased fire danger due to the heatwave.



"Should we get something grassland, or wildland related it's of a big concern for us. In fact during these high heat days the county ramps up response," said Menlo Park Fire Battalion Chief Tom Calvert.

Some firefighters from that department have been reassigned to fight fires in Northern California. Others have been tasked with helping Harvey victims in Texas.

RELATED: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go.
