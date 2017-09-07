Bay Area PG&E crews to help as Hurricane Irma nears Florida

Teams from the Bay Area are getting ready at this time to head to Florida to help those that will be affected by Hurricane Irma.The hurricane hasn't hit Florida yet, but Bay Area PG&E crews are flying out Friday since they know they will be needed.PG&E signed an agreement with Florida Power and Light three years ago saying, "we will help each other in the case of emergency."Florida is now calling in for that help. PG&E says they have responded before to a hurricane, but it doesn't happen often. "This is the second time we have been called in by Florida Power and Light. The first time was last year for Hurricane Matthew. We prepared, but we didn't have to end up going out, they have sufficient support. But we have gone to other disasters, and one of the largest ones we went to is Sandy and we actually sent 250 employees at that time," PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said.Oakland firefighters are also helping out in Florida. At least 50 members of the Urban Search and Rescue Team are flying out Friday, with two dozen driving from Houston to Florida. They were already helping out with the disaster Harvey left behind, and now they are helping in Florida.PG&E and crews will help with power outages that are expected from Hurricane Irma. They will stage outside the storm area while it hits and then when it is safe they will move in.