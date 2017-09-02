Bay Area records smashed as heat wave drags on

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) --Records fell like dominoes as the Bay Area suffered through another sweltering day of a heat wave Saturday.
The hottest temperature recorded in the greater Bay Area was in Calistoga, where the mercury reached 112 degrees, shattering a record set in 1998 of 104 degrees.
In Healdsburg it reached 111 degrees to break a record of 110 set in 1950.
RELATED: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast
Santa Rosa beat the old record of 107 set in 1955 by reaching 110 degrees.
San Francisco broke its old record by 8 degrees. It reached 102 degrees in the city to beat the record of 94 set in 1991.
Farther south it sizzled in King City reaching a temperature of 115 degrees. That only beat the record of 113 degrees set in 1955 by two degrees.
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
RELATED: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.