HEAT WAVE

Bay Area records smashed as heat wave drags on

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has the ABC7 weather forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) --
Records fell like dominoes as the Bay Area suffered through another sweltering day of a heat wave Saturday.

The hottest temperature recorded in the greater Bay Area was in Calistoga, where the mercury reached 112 degrees, shattering a record set in 1998 of 104 degrees.

In Healdsburg it reached 111 degrees to break a record of 110 set in 1950.

Santa Rosa beat the old record of 107 set in 1955 by reaching 110 degrees.

San Francisco broke its old record by 8 degrees. It reached 102 degrees in the city to beat the record of 94 set in 1991.

Farther south it sizzled in King City reaching a temperature of 115 degrees. That only beat the record of 113 degrees set in 1955 by two degrees.
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area

