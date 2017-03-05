WEATHER

Bay Area residents enjoy snow on Mount Diablo

Some people took advantage of the snow falling on Mount Diablo Sunday by sledding, and enjoying a nice walk through the park. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
A crowd gathered to watch snow fall on Mount Diablo on Sunday.


Drivers were not allowed to drive up to the summit because of the slick road conditions, so some people parked their vehicles a mile below.

STORMWATCH: Your AccuWeather forecast

Park rangers said it snowed overnight and it had been hailing throughout the day Sunday off and on.

Some people decided to have some fun by sledding, while others enjoyed a nice walk through the snow.


The Mount Diablo State Park is officially closed at this time.

Other parts of the Bay Area also got a dusting of snow.

Watch the video player above for Lilian Kim's full report.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' photos, videos and stories on weather.

