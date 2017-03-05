Bay Area residents enjoy snow on Mount Diablo

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --A crowd gathered to watch snow fall on Mount Diablo on Sunday.
Fun day at Mt Diablo. #snow #brrr #EastBay pic.twitter.com/2DcXJW29t8— Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) March 6, 2017
Drivers were not allowed to drive up to the summit because of the slick road conditions, so some people parked their vehicles a mile below.
Park rangers said it snowed overnight and it had been hailing throughout the day Sunday off and on.
Some people decided to have some fun by sledding, while others enjoyed a nice walk through the snow.
Sledding at Mt. Diablo. #snow #brrr #eastbay pic.twitter.com/GgYHp8Ofbw— Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) March 6, 2017
The Mount Diablo State Park is officially closed at this time.
Other parts of the Bay Area also got a dusting of snow.
