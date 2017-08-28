There's no shortage of support for Houston here in the Bay Area.Renowned Chef Hugo Ortega says his heart is in Houston. "We're going to help each other until we get back on our feet," said Ortega.Ortega owns four Houston restaurants. He recently partnered with a San Francisco Michael Mina test kitchen. While his Houston family and restaurants are okay he says he's eager to get back as quickly as possible."It's a situation that you have to go through and endure and be part of it in every way," said Ortega.Monica Burke who now lives in the Bay Area has been texting and talking with her family non-stop."It's just harder being out here knowing what they're going through," said Burke.They are all okay, but she says she can't escape the images she sees of others suffering."You feel a little helpless out here," said Burke.Chris Hunt wants to transform that sense of helplessness he says he's also feeling."It hits hard, it definitely hits hard," said Hunt.Hunt is President of the University of Texas at Austin Texas Exes San Francisco Chapter."Right now we're in the process of trying to figure out where to focus our attention," said Hunt. "It's heartbreaking obviously."This Thursday, Chronicle books on will be transformed into a bake shop."Since 2010 we've been throwing bake sales to raise money for natural disasters," said Kristen Hewitt.Based on past sales, employees expect to raise up to 2-thousand dollars which Chronicle books will then match dollar for dollar."It's really part of our culture here at Chronicle books to try and reach out and help those in need," said Hewitt. Especially when so many people here in the Bay Area have friends and family in Houston.