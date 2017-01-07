Bay Area residents prepare ahead of major storm

Bay Area residents are getting ready for a round of wet, and windy weather as a major storm approaches the region late Saturday night.Choppy waves have been pounding Pacifica, with much more on the way. The city even closed the pier for the entire weekend because of high surf.Hardware stores like Cole's in San Francisco are seeing a crush of customers, buying flashlights, batteries, and other storm related items. "A tarp for patches on the roof, water dams to try to prevent flooding, ponchos," Cole's Hardware employee Shel Klein said.Sang Chung packed his SUV at the sandbag location off Cesar Chavez Street because his home has flooded once before. "It was really bad. We lost a lot of furniture and the carpet was really bad. I hope that doesn't happen again," he said.The entire Bay Area is under a flash flood watch. Frances Zamora with the Department of Emergency Management says city agencies are prepared. "Just stay away from flooded areas. Whether you're walking or you're driving, you don't know what's in the water. There could be downed power lines, there could be hazardous materials," Zamora said.It only takes six inches of water to sweep you off your feet.