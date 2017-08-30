WEATHER

Bay Area weekend heat wave may bring record-setting temperatures

EMBED </>More Videos

An Excessive Heat Watch for parts of the Bay Area begins Thursday afternoon and lasts through the Labor Day holiday weekend. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The hottest day of the year for many Bay Area neighborhoods lurks in our Friday and Saturday forecast.

The chance for record-warm temperatures continues through the holiday weekend.

RELATED: Tips for beating the heat and staying safe during a heat wave

An Excessive Heat Watch for much of the region begins Thursday afternoon and lasts through Monday evening.

Spare the Air Alerts for potentially unhealthy air will likely be issued for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

RELATED: Spare the Air Alert information

Some tips for beating the heat include taking frequent breaks in the shade or in air conditioning, drinking lots of water, wearing light-weight clothing and checking on seniors and pets as they are the most susceptible to the heat.


Click here for a look at your updated AccuWeather forecast.

It was the hottest day of the year for many Bay Area residents on Sunday. In fact, the following 10 cities set new records: San Rafael, Moffett Field, Livermore, Kentfield, Richmond, San Francisco, SFO Airport, Oakland Airport, San Jose and Gilroy.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

This image reveals how hot it will be in the South Bay through the holiday Labor Day weekend.

Record heat temperatures expected in the North Bay over the holiday Labor Day weekend.

A heat planning image reveals how hot it will be in Oakland, Calif. through the holiday Labor Day weekend.

This image reveals how hot it will be in the Peninsula through the holiday Labor Day weekend.

This image reveals how hot it will be in San Francisco, Calif. through the holiday Labor Day weekend.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrecordheatheat wavewhere you livesafetysan francisco countySan FranciscoOaklandMarinSan JoseBerkeleySan RafaelEl CerritoRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
WEATHER
Harvey-related death toll rises to 21 in Texas
Fire ants create raft during Hurricane Harvey flooding
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Thursday
Babies born in midst of historic flooding give hope to Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
Family found dead after van swept away in Texas flood
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
Body found along westbound Capitol Expressway in San Jose
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Thursday
Houston shelter comes together to celebrate child's birthday
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Protest planned for Golden Gate Bridge appears to be hoax
Furniture store in Houston opens for people in need of shelter
Show More
8 injured in accidental crash according to SFPD
Salvation Army deploying Hayward, Antioch officers to Texas
Classic cars destroyed in fire at San Francisco restoration warehouse
FDA approves first 'living drug' for childhood leukemia
Harvey-related death toll rises to 21 in Texas
More News
Top Video
Family found dead after van swept away in Texas flood
Body found along westbound Capitol Expressway in San Jose
Furniture store in Houston opens for people in need of shelter
Sandra Bullock gives $1 million to hurricane relief
More Video