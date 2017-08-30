SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The hottest day of the year for many Bay Area neighborhoods lurks in our Friday and Saturday forecast.
The chance for record-warm temperatures continues through the holiday weekend.
RELATED: Tips for beating the heat and staying safe during a heat wave
An Excessive Heat Watch for much of the region begins Thursday afternoon and lasts through Monday evening.
Spare the Air Alerts for potentially unhealthy air will likely be issued for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
RELATED: Spare the Air Alert information
Some tips for beating the heat include taking frequent breaks in the shade or in air conditioning, drinking lots of water, wearing light-weight clothing and checking on seniors and pets as they are the most susceptible to the heat.
Click here for a look at your updated AccuWeather forecast.
It was the hottest day of the year for many Bay Area residents on Sunday. In fact, the following 10 cities set new records: San Rafael, Moffett Field, Livermore, Kentfield, Richmond, San Francisco, SFO Airport, Oakland Airport, San Jose and Gilroy.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.